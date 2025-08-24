Which Raiders Assistant Is Making Impact Felt
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to try to get things heading in the right direction this season. There has been a lot of talk about the Silver and Black this offseason. That is because of all the changes this team has made and the new regime they have brought in. It is a different time and a different culture as well for the Raiders. That is what they were looking for, and head coach Pete Carroll knows what he has to do to keep his players going all season long.
Carroll brought along a good coaching staff with him. He knows that if the Raiders want to have success this season, the coaching staff is going to have to be one that he trusts and has proven track records as well. That is what Carroll brought in, and now they have shown all the new things this Raiders team is all about. It was a good call for the Raiders to hire Carroll because he is a proven head coach and has a lot of different relationships in the NFL that can help the team.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about the Raiders' coaching staff on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Deland McCullough
"The coaches have been brilliant," said Carpenter. "I am going to start with Deland McCullough [Running Backs Coach]. He did a tremendous job at Notre Dame. A lot of people who are close to Notre Dame said that the Raiders stole him from us. That was going to be a monster loss. He comes in and gets Ashton Jeanty, Sincere McCormick, Zamir White, Raheem Moster, Dylan Laube."
"I think the proof is in the progress that they are making. The fact that they have made this much progress this quickly with so many changes is huge. Normally, I feel that when you have this many changes, it takes a little bit longer to be where they are. I think that speaks to how much they like Pete Carroll, more importantly, how much they believe in him as a team."
This Raiders coaching will be key for the team's success this season. The Raiders have a lot in place that they have not had in a long time. It is going to be fun to see the Raiders go to work this season.
