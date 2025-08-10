The Main Hurdle the Raiders Must Get Over
The Las Vegas Raiders are determined to fix what has been a woeful ground game over the past two seasons. Pete Carroll's focus on running the ball, and Chip Kelly's ability to create explosive plays will be factors that determine the Raiders' success this season.
Las Vegas must find a way to fix what has been arguably their most pressing issue.
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports recently noted one stat worth remembering for the Raiders. The stat came from last season when the Raiders struggled to run the ball all season.
"The Raiders were last in the NFL in yards per rush, EPA (expected points added) per rush, and success rate on run plays last season. They averaged 3.6 yards per carry, which was 0.3 worse than anyone else. That's a big reason Ashton Jeanty is a Raider," Schwab said.
"While positional value says that a 4-13 team drafting a running back sixth overall might be unwise, it was hard for Las Vegas to pass on an elite prospect like Jeanty. He was ridiculously productive at Boise State, a master of making defenders miss tackles."
Carroll's History
Schwab noted that Carroll's history with running backs will continue with the Raiders' addition of Jeanty. The Raiders aim to improve from the last two seasons, in which they were one of the worst rushing teams in the National Football League.
"Pete Carroll has always leaned on the run game, Chip Kelly has had some great rushing attacks through the years, and Jeanty is one of the best running back prospects in years. The Raiders shouldn't finish anywhere near the worst rushing attack in the NFL this season," Schwab said.
Following training camp, Carroll explained that Jeanty has had a solid training camp and has done all that has been asked of him. In training camp, Jeanty has flashed signs of what is to come. The rookie running back
Jeanty will ensure an improvement in the Raiders' run game, but they are deep at running back aside from Jeanty.
"Also, just to say something about Ashton [Jeanty], he's had a couple great days now. He's done a little bit of everything, ran tough, caught the ball well, looked elusive and fast and explosive. So, it just makes the whole position group really exciting. And we don't have Raheem [Mostert] here. They're having a baby right now, and so we're giving them all that freedom to do that and, but he's been in it too, so it's good group," Carroll said.
