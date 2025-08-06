Raiders QB Geno Smith Has Already Picked His Favorite Rookie
The Las Vegas Raiders have filled out their roster nicely on the offensive side of the ball after multiple seasons of ineptitude along the unit. Las Vegas will field a much more competitive team this upcoming season. They will lean on quarterback Geno Smith and the offense to lead the way.
Las Vegas added Chip Kelly as this offseason to guide their offense, making him the highest paid offensive coordinator in the league. Las Vegas also added rookies such as Ashton Jeanty, Jack Bech and Dant'e Thornton Jr. to the mix, all of whom will elevate the offense.
So far in training camp, Smith has regularly connected with Thornton, establishing a connection that is sure to last into the regular season.
Following training camp, Smith elaborated on his relationship with Thornton
"Yeah, I mean just having weapons, especially the ones that we have, it's very valuable. And for me, man, it's about throwing the ball to the right guy, to the open guy. Never try to force the ball to a guy. Let the defense dictate where the ball goes. And so I just try to make the right reads, and we got so many different play makers that it just, guys are showing up," Smith said.
"It's just how it's going. But all of those guys are capable -- the tight ends, the running backs, the receivers. We have a really, really special group, and I just want to make sure that I'm pushing everybody so that we can get better and continue to progress as we go along."
Specifically, Smith noted that rookie wide receiver Dont'e Thornton has impressed him in camp. Thornton has impressed anyone who watches the Raiders practice, as he gives them a big, fast, and physical presence at wide receiver.
The rookie wide receiver will be an integral part of the Raiders' plans on offense. Thornton will
"I think, man, like Dont'e [Thornton Jr.], I got him right under my wing, man. He's one of those players who he's only scratching the surface of who he's going to be. He's got all the physical talent in the world. He studies the game like he's a true professional. He loves football," Smith said.
"That's something that I really like about him. And then he goes out there, he makes plays. I mean, not many guys are 6'5", running a 4.3, got the hands and the catch radius that he has. And so he's got the ability to be really special, but we got to work. And so I'm just pushing him to make sure he's working on his craft, and he's been doing a great job."
