What We Learned from the Raiders' Tie vs. the Seahawks
The Las Vegas Raiders played in their first game under Pete Carroll in a preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Raiders kept much of their offensive and defensive gameplans simple, but there was still plenty that was learned from Thursday night's game in Seattle.
Following the Raiders' tie against the Seahawks, the Around the NFL Staff at NFL.com analyzed the Raiders' first preseason action.
They noted their belief that the Raiders' preseason debut under Carroll fell flat after plenty of excitement surrounded the team entering the season. Although the Raiders fell behind early, they clawed their way to a tie, and nearly a win.
"In his return to Seattle, Raiders quarterback had a forgettable, albeit very brief, showing. To begin the Raiders’ first drive, Smith completed his first pass to Tre Tucker for 15 yards. On the next play, rookie running back Ashton Jeanty got a 3-yard gain. After that, Smith’s night was over following two straight incompletions," the Around the NFL Staff said.
Lessons Learned
"As for Jeanty, he played the next series and was met by Seattle’s defensive line every time he touched the ball. The No. 6 overall pick from April’s draft recorded three carries for -1 rushing yard. Las Vegas trailed, 16-3, at halftime against head coach Pete Carroll and Smith's former squad. It wasn't a memorable debut for Smith or Jeanty, but then again, the Raiders did rally to tie it, and it’s only the preseason, so no need to panic in Vegas just yet."
Following the tie, Carroll has often noted his philosophy of playing young players. That was undoubtedly the case against the Seahawks, as the Raiders played more than 20 rookies. The day after the preseason game, Carroll explained how valuable of a teaching tool preseason games are.
"It’s hard to assess how valuable that is. Guys playing in their first NFL game, a nice crowd, all of that. Silent count the whole game for the offense. We hung together on the sidelines. Everybody kept fighting. You could feel the surge of the comeback. You could feel it occurring. That's really important for those guys to understand it. I feel kind of used to it, but it doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy it, man. That’s as good as it gets right there," Carroll said.
