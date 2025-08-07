Do Not Overlook This Raiders Offseason Addition
The Las Vegas Raiders are deep at tight end, as they have arguably the best tight end in the National Football League in Brock Bowers, and one of the best tight ends to enter the league in recent memory other than Bowers, Michael Mayer.
However, following training camp, Pete Carroll noted Ian Thomas as well.
"We shouldn't overlook Ian [Thomas]. Now, Ian is a good football player. He's been a starter a lot of places, and he's played really good ball, and he's in great shape. He's fast, he's tough, he's got the experience that shows up. He makes good decisions at the right time. It's a really good group. And the young guys are flashing, they're flashing. So, it's a very strong spot for us."
Following training camp, the veteran tight end graciously accepted Carroll's praise but still noted his focus on the season ahead.
"It's been good, I mean, he's one of the greatest, I'll take all of the praise he gives me. But I'm just here to work, and I'm just doing my best. So if that's what he sees, then I love it, and I'm going to keep bringing it every day," Thomas said.
"It's nice. I mean, obviously, this is my first couple months here, so I'm traveling with the team, getting out of town with the guys, of course, training camp, you get to bond with guys. But traveling is just one more piece of getting ready for the season."
Ian Thomas Stands Out
Thomas has performed well in training camp, minus a few plays he would probably like to have back. Still, he has shown that he will carve out a role in Chip Kelly's offense, even with Bowers and Mayer in the lineup. Thomas has a great opportunity in front of him this season.
With the Raiders set to take on Carroll's former team, the Seattle Seahawks, in their first preseason game under Carroll's new coaching staff, Thomas noted what he is most excited about.
"Getting my feet back in the ground, play against some guys and put my hands on people, hopefully catch some passes, get that confidence back going. Especially you're out here with guys that are competing for the team, but now you get to be one team. So, going up against guys and everybody against them. So, I think that's mostly looking forward to," Thomas said.
“So, I think that's what I'm most excited for, just getting the pass popping against somebody that hasn't seen the offense every day. So, I think things will work a little more against people who haven't seen it. So, it'll be fun."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take