Carroll Breathes Sigh of Relief After Raiders End Losing Streak
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--As the Las Vegas Raiders can attest to, wins are hard to come by in the National Football League. The Tennessee Titans might be the worst team in the NFL but a loss to Tennessee would have given Las Vegas a legitimate chance of taking that designation.
Th Raiders are now 2-4 and have stopped the bleeding, ending their four-game losing streak. Las Vegas has a road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs next week, but for now, Pete Carroll will enjoy their first win in five weeks.
Watch below what Carroll had to say
Head Coach Pete Carroll Opening Statement: "Well, it's a lot better coming in here on that one, a nice little win. That's a good all-around game for us today. First thing, I'll start with special teams. They came through, played their game all the way throughout, really controlled the field well. AJ [Cole] did great job punting the ball today when we him needed to, and guys covered really well. No big issues across the board. I was really proud of that one, because that gives us a chance to play regular football, so that's a good start. I thought defense played really well from the beginning on throughout.
“We got a little bit in the two-minute mode and gave up some yards, but then we didn't give anything today, five or six sacks, whatever you guys count up. I'm not sure what that is, but there were a lot of guys who contributed. Maxx [Crosby] got doubled all day long and still got two sacks and had a big game. I don't know anybody could put up more numbers than Devin White did today. Geez, it's a stat line. He made a bunch of plays and with a pick and, I think, a forced fumble, and tackles for losses, and all that nine full total tackles is what I saw.
"That's a great football game for him, and he missed three tackles that he could have had a ridiculously great game. All in all, we tried to run the football a lot today, ran it a lot. A lot of times, we didn't run it very effectively, but yet, when you attempt the run like that, it sets the game in a certain motion, and that's what we've been trying to get to. So, it fits the whole club and the way we present, or the way we're trying to win games. Today was a good format for that, with all kinds of areas to improve. Glad the fans got to see us win."
On the importance of getting a win after a losing streak...
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, it is important. It's important to turn it because we've been talking like we're going to play good football the whole time, and the format and the formula, it just hasn't come together yet. So, to get one now, and the last time we won was such a long time ago we can't even remember, but it's really important for us. These guys deserve to feel like they feel right now and how they'll feel tonight. They'll feel so much better driving home and coming to the office in the morning, tomorrow, on Wednesday, and all that, so we all feel that. It's pretty obvious.
On being plus two in the turnover margin, improving on turnovers, and the defense being able to do what they want to do…
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, we were in a different mode. We had a great sudden change. We went out there as well, we did get a turnover first drive off the field. I mean, there were so many statement opportunities, and we made them. Had them backed up, get the ball away from them, set up a score, all of those positive things. I'm really fired up about the way they're playing, because we've been playing like this, but we haven't played complimentary football well enough that you can recognize it. So, there were no real surprise as to what happened on defense today. It was just great that they could celebrate and get the ball off them.
There is nothing more of a factor than the football, and you guys have been covering the game all your lives and all that, but when you get right down to it, there's nothing more important than that. If you don't give it up, you win 75% of time, if you just don't turn it over. So to be in the plus, it's important. We've got to get our numbers back up when we're in plus for the season. It's going to be a bit, but we're going to get there."
On Special Teams
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, both. We don't want to miss his contribution there, because he's a stud and what he does on special teams helped us again today there. He had a big game. Coming back, he's been waiting for weeks to get back out there, so he's pretty hungry for a couple terrific catch-and-run plays, and then the touchdown play was a stud-ly play as well. So, he was really fired up about getting in the endzone."
On quarterback Geno Smith's performance today...
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, Geno [Smith] played a really solid game. This was the game we were trying to play, and we would like to have exploded a little bit more. They stayed off and deep a great deal in this game, and so, we just took advantage of checking the ball down and doing all the right things and the right reads and all of that. Unfortunately, he got hammered on the interception, and he couldn't do much about that play, but other than that, not even other than that, he played a really good football game for us. He managed the game beautifully, and that gave us a great chance to win it."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take