Raiders’ First Week 5 Injury Report Reveals Big Names

The Las Vegas Raiders released their first injury report of Week 5 on Wednesday.

Michael Canelo

The Las Vegas Raiders got back to work on Wednesday looking ahead to their Week 5 clash with the Indianapolis Colts of the AFC South. The Raiders will look to end their three-game losing streak against the Colts.

The Raiders will hit the road once again in Week 5 and will travel across the country. That is something that the Raiders have been doing so far following home games. The Raiders want to get back on track, and they are going to have to do it in a tough environment in Week 5.

The Raiders already received bad news on star left tackle Kolton Miller's injury earlier this week. He is will miss a lot of games and could be done for the season. That is something that hurts the Raiders because he is the best offensive lineman for the Raiders, and he has been consistent for this organization since they drafted him in 2018. The Raiders will move with the next man up mentally because that is the only thing they can do as of now.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll communicates with safety Chris Smith II (29) during warm ups prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

On Wednesday the Raiders practice and after they released their first injury report for Week 5. The Raiders had six players on that list, but only one did not participate in Wednesday's practice. That was wide receiver Justin Shorter. Who is dealing with an illness? The Raiders need every healthy body they can possibly have, especially this week, as they hit the road.

Tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer were both on the injury report today. Bowers is still dealing with that knee injury, but that has not kept him out of action. He was limited. As for Meyers, he is coming back from a concussion that he suffered in Week 3 and that kept him out of action in Week 4. He was limited as well. Cornerbacks Decamerion Richardson and Eric Stokes were also on the list. Richardson is still dealing with his hamstring, and Stokes with a knee injury.

Rounding out the list is linebacker Brennan Jackson who was limited and dealing with a foot injury.

Raiders

TE Brock Bowers- Limited

LB Brennan Jackson-Limited

TE Michael Mayer- Limited

WR Justin Shorter- DNP

CB- Decamerion Richardson- limited

CB Eric Stokes- Limited

Colts Injury List

OLB Zaire Franklin

OT Matt Goncalves

RB Tyler Goodson

CB Kenny Moore II

WR Alec Pierce

SAF Daniel Scott

