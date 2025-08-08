WATCH: Raiders QB Cam Miller Speaks Following Matchup Against Seahawks
SEATTLE, Wash.-- The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Cam Miller to help round out what is an improved group of quarterbacks. Miller got his first taste of live action in the National Football League and performed well.
Miller spoke following the Raiders' tie with the Seahawks.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following mini camp, Raiders linebacker Devin White spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: You've always been known as an energy guy. What's it like to have Maxx Crosby on your team too?
White: "It's going to be hard. It's going to be hard because I swear to God, I've never seen nobody with no stop in him. And for him to be coming off of injury and out there with us every day, I'm talking about going full speed, like all out - it's going to be hard, but I'm up for the challenge. And I told him that once I first signed, obviously, us being in the same class and knowing each other, I told him to push me, get it all out of me because I know you give it every play. That's why you set the standard of being one of the best in the league, if not the best at his position. And that's what I'm trying to get back to, is just being at the top of my position. So, it's good to have guys like that in the building."
Q: Ashton Jeanty named you as the guy he would challenge in a slap fighting contest. First of all, I assume you embrace that smoke. But you probably enjoy the trash talking aspect of getting in a guy's head I'd imagine...
White: "Yeah, my guy, Darren Taylor, he shared that with me this morning, and that's crazy. I make it hard on him, but at the end of the day man, he's got a lot of weight on his shoulders. Being drafted six overall, that means he's coming in to play a great role in this organization on the offense. So man, I do what I do. I told him, bro, I was in a division with Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey for four or five years, and they brought it.
"So, I'm just sharing Nuggets with him, kind of teaching him how to get open on his routes and what to do and what not to do, and what we look for as far as when we guard backs. But if he can tell you he had no catches on me, none is off season, so that just tells you who up, and he better be ready for training camp. But we ain't going to do no slapping each other, I've got kids."
