The Raiders Continue to Trend Upward
The Las Vegas Raiders hope their offseason changes and the work they are putting in during training camp lead to immediate results. Las Vegas aims to have a more successful season than it did last season, and looks to be on track to do so.
Las Vegas has looked like an improved football team in training camp, as its offense continues working on its timing and the defense continues to figure out its identity.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently ranked every team in the league. He ranked the Raiders as the 24th-best team in the league. Las Vegas could continue to move towards the middle of the pack with a good start to the season.
"There’s real optimism that Pete Carroll and a far-better-looking offensive picture can make the Raiders plucky contenders this season. Surviving the AFC West is no joke, and Las Vegas is looking up at the field currently. Improving on last year’s 0-6 division mark is a great place to start," Edholm said.
"Making major strides defensively would be another major objective. It’s a lot easier picturing Geno Smith, Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, and Ashton Jeanty being the team’s initial spark, but the defense must answer a lot of questions. After Christian Wilkins’ release, there’s less talent up front."
Following training camp, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly expressed confidence in Meyers, based on last season and what he has seen from Meyers during the offseason and training camp.
"Well, he had a big season last year. I think the only receiver in the NFL not to drop the ball. Such a sure-handed receiver. He can play both inside and outside. Showed up a lot today. I thought he made some really really good plays today," Kelly said.
"I know Geno [Smith] has a really good comfort level with him, but I think his versatility, similar what we just talked about with the offensive line, his ability to play inside and outside really helps us. If we got two tight ends in the game, can he be an outside receiver? If we don't have two tight ends in the game, can he play and line up in a tight end position, in the slot? And he can do it all. He's a good weapon to have."
