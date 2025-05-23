There is A Lot to Like About Raiders' Cam Miller
Once the new Las Vegas Raiders regime of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek got hired, they got straight to work on what they needed to do to set up the Silver and Black for success in 2025.
The first and most important thing that the regime has to do this offseason is to find a quarterback with experience, leadership, and one who will give them stability.
Carroll and Spytek came together and got their answer. It was veteran quarterback Geno Smith. The Raiders traded for Smith this offseason from the Seattle Seahawks and now have one good quarterback under center.
Carroll and Smith did do well together during their time in Seattle and the trust is there for both sides, and now Smith will have to go out there and prove he can get wins for this Raiders franchise that has been searching for them.
Well, Smith will hold it down for the 2025 season. The Raiders are still searching for their next franchise quarterback that comes after Smith. They have backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who has started games for the team, but they still do not know if he is the future for the team after Smith.
The Raiders also drafted a couple of quarterback in the late rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. But if they still need to find the future quarterback for this franchise, it can come in the 2026 NFL Draft. But for now, Smith will be the man for the Raiders, and if he plays well, he can be in Las Vegas for longer than many may expect.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about rookie quarterback Cam Miller in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Inside Podcast."
"Now we come to Cam Miller, the quarterback out of North Dakota State University," said Carpenter. "There are a lot of things about this young man to really like. If you can watch his film, watch him in the pocket, from where the ankle meets the foot up. His form, just watch his form. That young man, he got it."
"Now he fell where he fell for a lot of reasons ... But this guy has promise and they like him. Having said that, the Raiders kept two quarterbacks just year ... You are not hiding Cam Miller on the practice squad because somebody will sign him. So, if you see enough of him, do you trade Aidan O'Connell? Or do you try to keep him on the 53-man roster?"
