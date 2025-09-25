Why the Raiders Are Letting Ashton Jeanty Down
The Las Vegas Raiders have several issues they must fix but none are bigger than their issues blocking and running the ball.
Raiders Must Help Jeanty Out
The Raiders drafted one of the best running backs to enter the National Football League in some time. Yet, they are still one of the worst rushing team in the league. Wednesday before practice, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how Las Vegas can improve their ground game.
"Yeah, we have to get him better spacing, and we got to get him away from all those guys in the middle. So, it's the whole attack. We've just got to continue to expand it and keep him from getting hit, because he's the first one to look for hits too. He wants to hit the first thing that moves. He's tough as hell, but we got to get him cleaner. So, we're all working together to get that done," Carroll said.
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith believes that despite Jeanty's early struggles, he is still on pace for a productive season and career.
"I think he's right where he needs to be, man. I think we have to help him, I mean, it's my job to help him. I hate that obviously he's going to put a lot of pressure on himself, but he's not out there alone. It's 10 other guys out there that have got to do their jobs and help him. And so, I take great responsibility in making sure that Ashton [Jeanty] is, first of all in the right head space, which he is,” Smith said.
“And also, he's got the ability to go out there and make plays. And so, I've got to make checks, put him in position to go out there and make plays. I've got to do a better job to make sure that he's out there showing us what he can do. Because when he gets an open field, man, he's hard to stop. So, we've just got to get him into some more space and allow him to do his thing."
The Raiders addressed every other position group's starters with new players that can help the team in one way or another, except along the offensive line. Three games into the season, it is clear that was a questionable decision.
Still, there a few legitimate changes a team can make to their roster four weeks into the regular season. However, the Raiders must consider doing so or, they must find a way to get more production out of the offensive linemen they currently have.
