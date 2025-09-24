Raiders' Loss to the Commanders Raises Several Questions
The Las Vegas Raiders' season is already going differently than anyone could have expected.
Figuring Out the Raiders
Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports recently analyzed some of the best and worst aspects of Sunday's results and there were few positives surrounding the Silver and Black. Sunday's loss to the Commanders proved some undeniable truths for this Raiders team.
"With 1:26 left in the first half and the Raiders trailing 17-10, the camera panned to Ashton Jeanty on the sideline, helmet not even on. Instead, 2024 sixth-round pick Dylan Laube was in. Geno Smith took a snap, and Bobby Wagner immediately blew by for a sack," Pereles said.
"In the fourth quarter, trailing 34-16, the Raiders faced a third-and-1. Again, Laube was on the field. He got stuffed for no gain. Fourth- and-1? Same result. This is not a team that's going to win many games this year. If Jeanty struggles in pass protection, this is the time for him to get reps."
Pereles believes that the way the Raiders have used Jeanty is questionable at best, as they have yet to find a way to get the most out of him. Still, while Jeanty has room for improvement, few, if any running backs in the league can run behind such a bad offensive line.
"This is a player who was drafted sixth overall, whose pass-catching abilities was a massive reason he was viewed as an elite prospect. Currently, he has taken fewer third-down snaps than Zamir White, one of the NFL's least effective running backs last year. Sunday, White game 10 third-down snaps, and Jeanty and Laube both played two. You don't draft early-down-only running backs sixth overall. Jeanty needs these reps," Pereles said.
"Of course, he also needs some help. Jeanty has been contacted at or behind the line of scrimmage an astounding 32 times on 47 carries. That's nearly 70% of his runs that he doesn't even get to the line of scrimmage before being hit. The run blocking is awful."
Las Vegas has a long way to go. However, finding a way to fix their offensive line would likely alleviate most of the problems they are experiencing along the offensive line. The return of Jackson Powers-Johnson should help, but even then, the unit needs additional help that goes beyond just coaching.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.