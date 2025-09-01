One Raiders Veteran Who Has Something to Prove
The Las Vegas Raiders have revamped their roster with talent at several positions. They did so with many players who are looking to establish or reestablish themselves as contributors in the National Football League.
Raiders Are Filled with Hunger
"Well, what I like about it is we have a lot of guys that have come here on a personal mission to prove that they deserve to be here. And there's a bunch of chips on those shoulders now. I mean, these guys have got something to prove," Carroll said.
"I feel the same way and we've shared that kind of mentality going through it. I really like going to battle with these guys because of where their heads are at, and they've proven it on the practice field and as we've worked. Now it's time to go. But it feels that there's a commonality about that, and I see it particularly on the defensive side."
One player who is expected to be locked in this season is new Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett. He is a Super Bowl champion but is also on his third team in the last 18 months. Carroll noted his expectations for Pickett.
"Well, anybody that’s been traded as much as he has, that chip that he carries, I think he's got a traveling bag with it. He made a really good first impression out here, really comfortable. Has picked stuff up amazingly fast for all of the systems he's been through," Carroll said.
"You think his brain could be all jumbled up, but he is a really good learner. Good athletically out here, threw the ball really well. He's not even full speed yet. We haven't really let him take off and go because we want to save him through these next four days and get into game week. But really big first impression and he seems to fit in well."
After his third practice with the Raiders, Pickett confirmed Carroll's sentiments. Pickett knows there are multiple players on the Raiders' roster who consistently play with a chip on their shoulder. He looks to match the energy those players bring.
“Yeah, I think I can add to that. I really resonate with a lot of the guys here. I played against Maxx [Crosby] twice, and I think from the first snap to the last, we were going back and forth the entire game. So, you want guys like that on your team and he's a great one to have," Pickett said.
