Analyzing the Raiders' Rookies Following Cutdown Day
The Las Vegas Raiders used an efficient draft night to fill several glaring holes on their roster. Las Vegas aims to turn things around quickly and plans to rely on its rookie class this season to do so.
The Front Office's Thoughts on the Rookie Class
The Raiders addressed some of their most significant needs in the draft including at running back
Following training camp, Raiders Assistant General Manager Brian Stark shared his thoughts on the Raiders' rookie class, which many believed was one of the better draft classes in the league. Training camp made it clear the Raiders have big plans for the group this season.
"Yeah, I've been really encouraged with the rookie class. I didn't join until after the draft, but my last role was as College Director in Denver, so I had a pretty good idea about most of the players that were selected. And what's exciting is not just the draft picks, but even some of the undrafted free agents. You've had a chance to see them exhibit those qualities that got them this opportunity to be here," Stark said.
"Then with the culture of competitiveness, that's kind of the central theme that Coach [Pete] Carroll really embodies and really pushes, it's given all those guys opportunity on the field. So I think the positive thing right now is you're seeing evidence of every player's kind of showing what got them this opportunity. There hasn't been any really one that has shrunk from it. You're starting to see it all, and part of that is that confidence and belief that Coach Carroll stills in the organization."
Top Raiders Rookies
The Raiders showcased nearly all of their top picks during training camp and the preseason. Wide receiver Jack Bech had a solid training camp, seemingly making difficult catches during every practice.
Dont'e Thornton also had a productive training camp and could develop into a focal point of the Raiders' offense. He has already begun building a rapport with quarterback Geno Smith.
Cornerback Darien Porter had his growing pains during the preseason. However, early struggles are commonplace for young cornerbacks in the league. There are reasons to be excited, as he continues to develop into a strong defender and provides added value on special teams.
Defensive tackles JJ Pegues and Tonka Hemingway look to earn playing time on a rotation of defensive tackles in need of players ready to step up. Offensive linemen Charles Grant and Caleb Rogers still need more development, but could grow into contributors sooner rather than later.
