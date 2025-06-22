Raiders' Pete Carroll Dives in on Experiences with Coaching Staff
New Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll brings a lot of experience to the Silver and Black. That is one huge reason why Raiders owner Mark Davis and minority owner Tom Brady brought Carroll in. Carroll has been through a lot in the National Football League, and that could benefit the Raiders, who are looking to get things heading in the right direction starting next season.
Carroll is a proven coach who brings great leadership both on and off the field. Players from the past have praised Carroll for his leadership and how well he coaches and handles an NFL team. Everywhere that Carroll has been, he has been a winner. Carroll has also been able to turn things around for all the teams he has coached for and now it will be for the Silver and Black.
But Carroll just does not lean on his whole experience to lead his team. He also gets other experiences from his coaching staff and likes to pick their brain as well. Carroll is learn all the time and is always looking for ways to improve his team.
And his experiences are shared with all his players and any questions they have for him, he gives them the best advice by using the experiences he has been a part of.
"One regard, I want these guys to grow and learn from their own experiences, but I do not got time to wait for them either, you know," said Carroll on the Get Got Pod. "So, I have to find a way to communicate with them in a way that continues to support them and build them up but yet make sure they stay in guidelines that keep us in a philosophical vein and stay on track and on course."
"Like with Chip Kelly, this guy has been around. He has coached all over the place. He has been a head coach a number of times. He has been highly successful, and he has an incredible brain, and his offense is right next to mine for a reason. We need to share our experiences. I am really supporting them in every way I can, but I am also feeding them the little gems that keep them on track and in touch with what we stand for and how we operate."
