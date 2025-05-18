Raiders' Schedule Poses One Significant Challenge
From the first week of the offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has been filled with change. The past couple of seasons have been far from productive for the Raiders, as they have witnessed many things go wrong during that time. However, sweeping changes has given reason for hope.
The Raiders had one of the best draft hauls they have had in the past decade, filling several holes on their roster in the process. After finishing last season 4-13, the Raiders have undoubtedly improved on the offensive side of the ball, while they still have questions remaining on defense.
Still, the Raiders' additions on offense should make up for some of their likely deficiencies on defense. However, that game plan leaves much to desired and leaves the Raiders only able to make so much progress after one offseason.
Their lack of clear-cut improvement on defense and a challenging slate of games puts the Raiders in an uphill battle this upcoming season, even though they have improved from last season's disappointing campaign.
Although the Raiders get managable games against the AFC South this season, which should equal a win or two, Ayrton Ostly of USA TODAY believes the Raiders' schedule gives them a difficult slate of games during the second half of the season.
"Las Vegas has a new coaching staff and quarterback for 2025 and they have their work cut out for them in one of the toughest divisions in the league. The AFC West produced three playoff teams last season and all three are arguably better roster-wise than they were in 2024. On a pure strength of schedule basis, the Raiders do get a break in playing the AFC South and have games against the [Cleveland] Browns at home and [New England] Patriots on the road," Ostly said.
"What really hurts the Raiders is their rest differential which is a league-worst negative-19. The brunt of that comes in the second half of the season at negative-13, meaning they lose nearly two weeks of rest to their opponents after their bye. It'll be tough to mount a playoff push like that even if the team improves under Pete Carroll."
