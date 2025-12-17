Why the NFL Nearly Forced Raiders' Maxx Crosby Off the Field

The Las Vegas Raiders were in Philadelphia in their last game, and it was an ugly one for this team. They got blowout and it was the worst performance of the season for the team as a whole.

There was nothing about that game that went the Raiders' way, and it was something that you did not want to see in a team that is already going downhill. It is not the first time this team has been blown out of the water this season. It was just their latest showing of why this season has not been planned out.

For Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby, he was the only one you saw out there making a lot of plays on the defensive side of the ball. Crosby plans every game and is looking to play every snap on the football field.

That is what makes him special and why he is loved by a lot of people, from fans to other teams around the league. Every time he is out there, he is giving his best effort, and he is one of the greatest competitors some of these teams have ever faced.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates his sacks of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) (not pictured) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Well, in Week 15, the NFL wanted to kick the Pro Bowl defensive end out of the game because of his cleats. Crosby was wearing pink Jordan 11 cleats. He went away from his usual white cleats and rocked the pink ones. The league did not like that, and that is when Crosby was forced to make a choice.

Maxx Crosby Gets Call From NFL

"The NFL was crying and forcing me to take my shoes off," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on his podcast "The Rush With Maxx Crosby."

"Even though they are Jordan 11 custom Ella Roses, one of ones. You cannot find them anywhere. There was something I wanted to get done. There were a few, you know, specific things that we plotted and worked together on, you know, getting ready for the season. You guys have been able to see my different Jordan cleats every week.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates his sacks of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"I definitely wanted one of my daughters. And it says Ella on the front of them. They are freaking cold. So, I was like, I am wearing them. Regardless of what they say. I will take the fine, I do not care. I really did not know. They did not say anything in warm-ups. Then I go out there and play the first couple of series, and they did not say anything. I go out for the next one, and I notice one of our guys, Nico, one of our equipment guys, is on the sideline, and he is literally holding the white cleats under his arm.

Las Vegas Raiders superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"I know they called about my cleats. I went up to Nico, and he said they are going to take you out of the game if you do not change your cleats. "So I went out there, and my last play in those cleats, I got a sack, and I ran straight to the sidelines and took them off, and I put them next to me, my Ella Rose Jordan 11s. And those are going to be put up and signed, and put in her room. I got her an extra pair as well and told her which ones I was going to wear. So, she has her own pair."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) along with his wife Rachel Washburn and daughter Ella Rose Crosby receives the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"She has been walking around with them and looking at them, and she loves them. So, I had to represent, but yeah, you know, the NFL. I am going to talk to my guy, Roger, after the season, once I see him. I am definitely going to have to sit down ... I just feel like a football player, people always talk about one thing that the NBA has over the NFL is like the individual part where, you know. The NBA players, you get to see their faces; they do not have a helmet on.

Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"The way they express themselves is like their signature shoes and what they are rocking on their feet. The jerseys are one thing, but the shoes can be anything. You want to see who is rocking the best shoes and who has got the brightest, craziest, dopest shoes. I just feel like that is something football is missing, and they are way too old school with that approach.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Maxx Crosby.