How Raiders' Ashton Jeanty is Already Impressing Coaching Staff
Las Vegas Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty will look to kick off his NFL career with a bang in 2025. The Raiders selected Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty and the Raiders expect big things heading into the new season. The Raiders are looking to take the next step to getting more wins.
The Raiders held their mandatory minicamp this past week and Jeanty continues to open eyes. Jeanty will likely be the starter next season, and Jeanty at practice has been good.
It is clear after the Raiders' series of offseason practices that Jeanty has already left a mark and positive impression on the Raiders' coaching staff and the locker room.
Jeanty is expected to carry the load for the Raiders' offense during the 2025 season, so it is important for him to be able to get off to a quick start. So far, it looks like he has done that.
"This is what I've done with rookies for a long time," Carroll said. "It just depends on how well you orchestrate what you ask them to do. And if they can find success, that helps our depth and helps us stay competitive."
The Raiders signed veteran running back Raheem Mostert in free agency. Mostert has gotten to see Jeanty first hand and is impressed by what he has seen.
"The biggest thing that impressed me the most was that he was able to break and take it another 60 yards," Mostert said. "That's something that's not necessarily going on out there in the world right now."
Jeanty has also gotten tips from veteran linebacker Devin White. White was another veteran player that Carroll and Spytek brought in.
"But he can tell you he had no catches on me, none this offseason, so that just tells you who's up, and he better be ready for training camp," White said.
The Raiders are going to rely on their entire backfield to help the offense reach new heights under Chip Kelly and Carroll, but there is no questioning how important Jeanty is to the Raiders' 2025 season and beyond.
Carroll said Mostert, Zamir White and Sincere McCormick also had a strong showing during the team's offseason program.
