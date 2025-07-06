How Raiders HC Pete Carroll Compares to Other Legendary Coaches
The Las Vegas Raiders instantly added credibility to their head coaching position when they hired Pete Carroll.
New Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts has played for some of the most highly respected coaches in the league. After stints with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, Roberts knows a legendary coach when he sees one.
Following Organized Team Activities, Roberts noted some of the differences between the three most notable coaches he has played for.
"Yeah, I think every coach has their differences, and I'm not here to compare, because they're great coaches in their own lane. Bill [Belichick] is great in his lane, Pete [Carroll] is great in his lane, and Mike [Tomlin] is great in his, and they've all been champions," Roberts said.
Roberts noted that while it is difficult to list the differences between the coaches, it is much easier to note some of the similarities between all three coaches. All three of them have accomplished the ultimate goal of every player and coach in the league.
"I think the one thing that does make them all the same is they've all been there, and they all have held that Lombardi, so they know what it takes and stuff like that. But like I said, man, Pete is in his own lane. Pete is leading in his own way with his energy, his desire, his standard," Roberts said.
"It's like, 'Hey, get on this train, because if you're not on this train, we're going to find somebody else to do it,' and it just is what it is. In this league, man, this is a competitive league and stuff like that, and all 32 teams got the same goal, and that's to hold that Lombardi.
"And if I feel like me personally, if I come in here one day feeling sorry for how hot it is outside or what we have to do today, I'm just cheating the process. Because if I'm not every day in here with the mindset of leading my room, being that leader on the defense, being the green dot, bringing the juice every day to make sure that we're at the standard that we need to be at, then I'm just cheating the process. And that's one thing that I harp myself on every day I wake up. Once I hit those doors, I'm like, 'Let's go."
