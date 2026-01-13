Why Mike Tomlin Makes Perfect Sense for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to hire their fourth coach in as many seasons. Aside from Mark Davis himself, the Raiders have lacked continuity at nearly every critical position, on and off the field, over the past decade. This offseason, Las Vegas must get it right. A valuable opportunity has arisen.

The Raiders are at a crossroads that could help alleviate that problem or make it worse. After finishing 3-14 and securing the No. 1 pick in the draft, Las Vegas fired Pete Carroll and began its search for his replacement. Las Vegas knows the type of coach it wants to lead its team forward.

Why Mike Tomlin Makes Sense

Mike Tomlin's sudden resignation has opened up a whole new opportunity for Las Vegas. Tomlin has the head coaching experience they lacked with Antonio Pierce and Josh McDaniels. He is well known for his ability to both coach and connect with players in ways Pierce, McDaniels and Carroll could not.

The Steelers, of course, hold Tomlin's rights in a similar scenario to when Sean Payton left the New Orleans Saints. Going after Tomlin would likely mean making a trade.

The Raiders hired Pete Carroll for his experience but underestimated how his age could lead to a disconnect with the team. This is in addition to the roster issues that were largely beyond Carroll's control. Tomlin would mark a conscious decision to undo that mistake.

Tomlin spent 19 seasons in Pittsburgh, proving he can be the stabilizing coach the Raiders have longed for, assuming they give him the tools to work with, as the Pittsburgh Steelers' front office did for many years. He is a Super Bowl-winning coach, with a 193-114 record as the Steelers' coach.

Tomlin would quickly legitimize the Raiders' attempt at turning things around. The Raiders are set up to spend big in free agency this offseason, Tomlin has the reputation to lure free agents to Las Vegas that may not come otherwise. Tomlin to Las Vegas makes plenty of sense.

It would be a mutually beneficial relationship, of course, as the Raiders would provide plenty of young offensive talent. Tomlin would combine the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft with Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers. He would have plenty of time to build the team out. Fewer expectations than in Pittsburgh.

Tomlin will have no shortage of suitors, but with the top pick in the draft, the Raiders' offensive talent, money to spend in free agency, and the time he would be given to turn things around, Tomlin would be a solid step forward for Las Vegas . Tom Brady, Spytek, and Tomlin would be a solid trio.

Shortly after Carroll was fired, Spytek explained what he and Brady are searching for in the team's next head coach. Spytek hopes to turn things around quickly but takes a realistic approach to the Las Vegas rebuild. The Raiders' roster needs significant help; it needs the right head coach.

"We're looking for someone to build this the right way and not think that we've got to produce 10 wins or whatever next year. It'd be great to do. I've always kind of thought that you're never as good in this league as you think you are, and you're never as far away as you think you are,” Spytek said.

“And we're just going to go open-minded.We're going to prioritize. Whoever's the best coach for the Las Vegas Raiders is who we're going to hire. And we're not beginning with the end in mind.

“We want a meticulous build that will set us up for years of success in the future, and we have a great opportunity to do that with everything that we have in front of us right now."

Tomlin could also be a bridge between star defensive end Maxx Crosby and the Raiders' front office. Crosby was reportedly upset about the Raiders placing him on Injured Reserve with two games remaining. Hiring Tomlin could be enough to help ease whatever tension there may or may not be.

Tomlin's resignation is recent, and it's unclear what he may want from his next team. The Raiders will also have plenty of competition for his services. Still, Tomlin provides the Raiders with many things. Las Vegas would give him many things as well. It makes sense on several different levels.

