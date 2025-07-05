The Most Underrated Player on the Raiders' Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders have made several notable changes to their roster this season, especially on offense. After several seasons of ineffectiveness on offense, the Raiders appear ready to make progress on that side of the ball.
Las Vegas addressed its most pressing issue by trading a third-round pick for Geno Smith. By upgrading their signal-caller position, the Raiders have given themselves more of a chance to win additional games this upcoming season.
The additions of Smith and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty rightfully garner most of the attention on the Raiders' offense, along with tight end Brock Bowers. However, the Raiders have critical players at other positions, many of whom continue to get overlooked.
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers ended last season with over 1,000 receiving yards. Bowers had the best rookie season of any tight end in league history. Smith is a clear upgrade at quarterback. DJ Glaze, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Kolton Miller all receive the appropriate amount of recognition.
It is hard to underrate any of the aforementioned players.
After joining the Raiders earlier this offseason, the most underrated player on the Raiders' offense may be veteran offensive lineman Alex Cappa. If he can solidify the right guard position, the Raiders' offensive line could drastically improve.
Following minicamp, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted the progress of the Raiders' offensive line.
"They have done a really solid job, really worked on their technique, really worked on the things that you can work on. You can't work on the physical part of it as much as you would like, other than sleds and bags, and stuff like that," Carroll said.
"It looks like a good, solid group. We have good leadership. It was great to get Kolton [Miller] out there and be part of it. Saw a lot out of DJ Glaze. I thought he'd had a really, really good offseason with us. He looks like he's ready to go. He’s a second-year guy, and guys go from year one to year two, and they have the ability to make a big jump, because they're through the rookie haze, and he's shown that. So, it looks like a good, solid group. It’s very competitive, and we feel like we have some depth, and going into camp is really when we'll know what's happening."
