The Raiders' Biggest Weakness Heading Into 2025 Regular Season
Weeks before this apparent that the Las Vegas Raiders are an improved team. However, it is also evident the Raiders may need more help at one position group than a few additional weeks of practice.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently analyzed the Raiders' roster and their upcoming season.
Wasserman believes the Raiders' biggest weakness heading into the season is their defensive backfield.
"Las Vegas’ 32.0 team PFF coverage grade last season was tied for the lowest earned by any franchise in the past four seasons. None of their projected veteran starters at cornerback, safety, or linebacker earned a 65.0 PFF coverage grade last season," Wasserman said.
"The Raiders' pass rush doesn’t look great, either, with Maxx Crosby coming off a down season, Malcolm Koonce returning from a knee injury that kept him out of last season, and the interior unit lacking a premier threat."
Wasserman's assessment of the Raiders is consistent with what many believed would be the case at the start of the offseason. It is also consistent with how the Raiders' defensive backfield looked early on against the 49ers.
While the unit played decent, it was clear that the way to beat the Raiders' defense is through the air. Still, Pete Carroll expressed confidence in his defensive backfield following the Raiders' loss to the 49ers, specifically Darien Porter.
"Yes, for sure, he has to play on teams, and all of our DBs have to be involved there. He is really technique-solid, man. He's really picked up on the things that we've asked and emphasized and he looks sweet for his first time around. He just needs more plays, he just needs to be out there and making more hits and tackles and finishing plays off; few and far between for the corners, and you've got to be ready when the moment rises. But he's been really solid now, and I've been really impressed," Carroll said.
"Corners are doing fine, and we just need more opportunities for playmaking. We play a lot of zone, ball's getting inside a lot, Niners threw the football a lot, so those guys weren't able to be as involved. But [Eric] Stokes, he's doing a good job, I really like the development of these guys, and they're going to get better as we move forward."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take..
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.