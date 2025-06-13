"Thunder and Lightning": Pete Carroll Details Raiders' Rushing Attack
The Raiders are moving forward by turning back the clock. Perhaps Raider Nation may finally see the full potential of what Bo Jackson and Marcus Allen could have been in Ashton Jeanty, Raheem Mostert, and the Raiders' running back room.
Jeanty, the best running back in college football, single-handedly ran Boise State to the College Football Playoffs last season and is projected to be a 1,000 yard running back in the NFL, since defenses will have to spread out instead of stacking the box like they did in college.
Mostert is one of the fastest players in football, despite his older age, and his drop in production in Miami was due to a greater use of De'Von Achane and the lack of improvement on the offensive line. In 2023, Mostert recorded a 1,000-yard season, and then, in the sheer brilliance that is Dolphins general manager Chris Grier's approach to roster building, guard Robert Hunt was allowed to leave in free agency. Hunt became a Pro Bowler in 2024 with the Panthers and the Dolphins couldn't run the ball successfully.
Raiders' head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke about his running backs, citing that Jeanty won't take all the snaps, and he favors spreading the load around.
“They’re gonna show us that when they get the chance to compete,” Carroll said. “I love having multiple guys play. I’m not relying on one guy. Thunder and Lightning back in the day, whatever it takes to get it done. We’re going to let the guys play for their play time. Raheem, I love having him. He’s an experienced guy, he’s been a great speedster for years. We’ve defended him for years and he’s been a nightmare for us.”
“Ashton is every bit what we hoped he would look like. He’s caught the ball well, done good stuff, taken everything seriously, terrific effort throughout. We made it a really big deal to him: Everyone’s watching you. He’s embraced that.”
Carroll made sure to include running backs Zamir White and Sincere McCormick in his remarks, naming them as players he expects to contribute as well.
While Jeanty will have to earn his carries, if we're being honest, Jeanty's skill isn't up for question; it's his effort, and all reports say Jeanty's effort has been through the roof, a hallmark of his entire football career.
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the Raiders offense in 2025!
We invite you to interact with us when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE right this second!