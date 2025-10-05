Raiders Reach New Low in Embarrassing Colts Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders were on the road for Week 5. The Raiders traveled all the way to Indianapolis to face the Colts today. The Raiders were looking to get back on track and start the new month with a massive road win.
The Raiders came into the game today with a three-game losing streak. That was something the Silver and Black wanted to end. It was going to be tough for the Raiders because they were short-handed on both sides of the ball.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Raiders were without their star tight end Brock Bowers. That was not the only tight end missing in this game. Michael Mayer also missed this game. That was a huge blow for the offense today. Then, on the defensive side, the Raiders were without cornerback Eric Stokes and linebacker Germaine Pratt on the starting unit.
Special Teams becoming a problem
The Raiders' defense started this game like they wanted to. On the first drive, they took the field, and they forced a three-and-out. Then the offense got the ball for their first possession and they drove the ball well, but had to settle for a field goal. That has been a problem for the Raiders this season.
After that, it was all Colts. Their next possession was a scoring drive that ended with a touchdown for the Colts. Then they forced a punt, and they blocked AJ Cole, and that got Cole.
It was another blow punt by the Raiders' special teams. The Colts got their second touchdown off that blocked punt. And it was going downhill for the Raiders quickly. The Raiders were going to need a second half comeback to win this game and avoid another loss and push their losing streak to four games.
Well, the Raiders did not show up in the second half. It was an embarrassing performance for the Raiders, and it was on the road once again. Quarterback Geno Smith threw another unexplainable interception. It was something we kept seeing, and change could be on the way at that position for the Raiders. The Silver and Black packed up their stuff at halftime and did not come out to play in the second half. A lot of questions need to be answered about this Raiders team.
