Raiders HC Pete Carroll Gives Insights In Camp
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is bringing the energy to the Raiders' first week of training camp. All his players are feeding off his energy, and they appreciate how he leads the team and the enthusiasm he brings to the role. Carroll wants to win as much as the players do. That is no secret. He believes in this Raiders team, and the players have to believe that they can be a successful team next season as well.
Something that the Raiders were big on this offseason is making their offense one that can be competitive with any offense in the NFL. And the Raiders made the right moves to improve their offense for the 2025 season. The Silver and Black is expected to have a much better offense than they did a season ago. The Raiders are coming, and so do not be surprised if the offense is rolling next season.
The big reasons why there is a lot of confidence in the Raiders' offense are because of new veteran quarterback Geno Smith and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. These two bring their veteran presence to their important roles on the team. It is going to be interesting to see what type of offense the Raiders will be running to start the season. and put them in the best position to be successful this season.
The Raiders have good weapons on offense, and they believe they can be a top offense in the National Football League next season.
"In a matter of fact, you watch once he starts each period, he [Chip Kelly] sends the message about what is coming and what is not coming to the defense. He is competing like crazy," said Pete Carroll about Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. "He has so much history, so much background. He is a creative master. He has been that for years, all the way back to the tempo stuff that he did years ago that set everybody on their ears in football. He has just been that way."
"It is really fun and we are feeling our guys. We are feeling the roles. We are feeling the opportunity to mix guys in and do the things they do really well ... We already have a sense that we have something special going on.
We also invite you to always follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr. Talk to us about this story and the Raiders now!
You can also find our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.