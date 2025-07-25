The Las Vegas Raiders Are Trusting the Process
The Las Vegas Raiders and Pete Carroll joined forces after a forgettable 4-13 campaign for the Raiders and Carroll taking a season off from coaching, but not retiring. Now in Las Vegas, Carroll aims to take the lessons he learned while away from football to help turn things around for the Raiders.
Ahead of training camp, Carroll explained what his time away from the league did for him and his perspective on things. The players on the Raiders' roster stand to be the main beneficiaries of Carroll's growth since leaving Seattle.
“Well, it's a different perspective because I got to step away and now we're looking at it again and here we go. I think I've had a chance to gather my thoughts about how I'm approaching it and what I'm trying to get done, not just like in terms of X's and O's and all that, but it's in terms of the coaches and how to influence their growth and how to influence their connection with their players," Carroll said.
"There's a whole lot of chemistry stuff that I feel different about, and I'm more in touch with. And I've been more demanding of our coaching staff in that regard, and that gets translated into more demanding of the players as well. And we've got to find ourselves. We got to figure out who we are, and that needs to be guided well. And so, it starts with me, and then the coordinators through the position coaches, have to do a tremendous job of figuring out what they can bring us with the players that we have.
The Raiders are implementing mass changes on both sides of the ball. They also have a largely new coaching staff that comes with their own way of doing things. Las Vegas is expected to improve, but that does not mean the process will not have its challenges.
"And so, it's a big process. And it might sound kind of loosey goosey on that thought, but this is a specific science to me. Man, this is working and figuring out who these players are, what they're all about, what they bring, how far they're willing to go, and can we translate who they are as they learn our stuff and make it come to life. So, it's a fascinating process. It really is. I'm really pumped about getting in the middle of it," Carroll said.
The Raiders have paid the cost of having inexperience at the head coaching position. The Raiders will have hurdles to overcome but inexprience at head coach will not be one of them.
Las Vegas has had instability at head coach over the past two season but hope Carroll's arrival will steady the ship. The Raiders' front office has put together a better roster than the one they were given.
