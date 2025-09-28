Big Questions Loom If Raiders Don’t Turn Things Around Soon
If the Las Vegas Raiders do not get it going soon, there are going to be even more questions going into their building about what is going on. The Silver and Black have not been playing their best football the last few weeks. It has not looked good for the Raiders.
The good news is that the season is still young and there is a lot of time to make adjustments. But those adjustments are going to have to come quicker than they have been. Or else there are going to be a lot of questions to answer.
Coming into this season, the Raiders' offense was supposed to be the most improved unit for this team. That has not been the case so far. But they can change that with a good performance against the Chicago Bears today. It is going to be interesting to see if the Raiders have made any changes with their offense and what they try to do, to get it going. We know that offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has different ways to make the offense adjust. Is that something we will see today?
Raiders Need to Show Improvement
The biggest concern for the Silver and Black has been the offensive line. They have not played well as a unit. It has been bad and not a good sign for these Raiders. If they want change, it is all going to start with the play of the offensive line. Without a good offensive line, it is hard to get things going in all phases of the offense. The defense can also make its game plan easier because of a bad offensive line.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about the Raiders needing to show improvement on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Podcast."
"Let me tell you where I am at. I have no expectation," said Carpenter. "My only comment is, if they do not look a lot better, every question is on the table ... My point is that you cannot be a little bit better when the competition is so incredibly decreased. You have to look presentable. They have to look like a respectable Raiders team. They look like the 64th line on a 32 league. If they do not pick it up, we are going to have a lot of difficult questions."
