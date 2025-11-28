Raiders Injury Report Reveals Cause for Concern

Some intriuge was added to the Las Vegas Raiders' injury report on Thursday.

Both Maxx Crosby and Tre Tucker were listed as limited participants in Wednesday's practice. Both were full participants in Thursday's practice. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett was a full participant on Wednesday but a limited participant on Thursday.

Neither Jordan Meredith or Michael Mayer participated in Wednesday's practice. Meredith was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, while Mayer did not participate for the second consecutive day with an ankle injury. Adam Butler was not listed Wednesday but did not participate Thursday.

The Raiders face the possibility of not having Mayer in Olson's first game calling plays. Injuries have doomed Las Vegas ' offense all season, facing a solid Chargers' defense without one of their best tight ends would be another step of difficulty added to Olson's task.

Challenges or not, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith have both expressed confidence in Olson moving forward. Their confidence is understandable considerding the experience Olson has had around the National Football League.

At this point, if Olson can get the offensive line moving in one accord, that would be a win regardless of what the scoreboard says at the end of the Raiders' remaining games. Not fixing the offensive line or coaching them up into a somewhat serviceable unit will keep the Raiders' offense struggling.

Earlier this week, Smith explained his confidence in Olson calling the plays moving forward. Both sides will have to quickly get familiar with each other, but anything is better than continuing to try what was clearly not working.

"Well, yeah, just getting to know Coach Oly [Greg Olson] and like I said, he's been a coordinator here previously. He's been in the league and been around the NFL for longer than I've been living, and he's an outstanding coach. He knows the game. He knows what he's looking at,” Smith said.

“He understands how to call games. He was helping with all the game plans and stuff, so he's right in the thick of it, and for him to now be calling plays again for the Raiders, I don't know if this is his second or third time, but I know he's done it before.

“I have great faith in him and tremendous confidence in him. I know he knows what he's doing. He's worked under some of the best of all time with [Sean] McVay and Coach [Jon] Gruden. And so, we understand what Oly brings to the table, and we got to go out there and execute for him."

