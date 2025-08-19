Raiders Not Panicking About Preseason Slow Starts
The Las Vegas Raiders will soon have to make some tough decisions on who will make the final 53-man roster and who they will cut. The Silver and Black have been hard at work all offseason long from OTAs, minicamps, and now training camp. Head coach Pete Carroll has seen what he wanted to see, and that is his players competing. Carroll is enjoying that, and he is getting a lot out of his players in the first two preseason games.
The Raiders have played their starters in the first two games of the preseason, and they looked so much better this past weekend in the second preseason game than in the first preseason game. That was a good sign to see from the Silver and Black. Now they will try to get that for the rest of training camp and continue to improve as they go into the regular season.
But there was one concern coming out of the second preseason game. It was the play of the backup players. The second and third string players did not have a good showing for the Raiders. That can cause a lot of worries for the depth of the team. In the NFL, it is not easy to keep your team fully healthy for the whole season. At times, you are going to call up your backup players to set up. And sometimes it is the next man up mentally.
But Carroll is not worried about his depth players play. He thinks it is going to work out in the end, and they will continue to improve.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders depth on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Raiders Depth
"First of all, clear drop off between the first offensive line and the second offensive line and the third string," said Carpenter. "I do not need to tell you that, but I asked Pete Carroll about it. And he made a clear point, he is not an excuse guy. But he does live in realville ... He talked about you are not going to be subbing one linemen for another. So, yes, as a unit, they are not playing great, but they are also extremely young."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about The Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.