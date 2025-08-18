Pete Carroll is Building This Raiders Team the Right Way
The Las Vegas Raiders want to do good things this season. And that is one of the main reasons they brought in veteran head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll, since day one of taking the Raiders job, has made it clear that he wants to come in and win a lot of games for the Silver and Black. And he never indicated that he wanted to rebuild this team. Instead, he made it clear as well that they wanted to get this thing rolling.
Carroll and general manager John Spytek got to work and made the roster the way they wanted to. They went into the offseason with a good plan of what they wanted the team to look like, and they knew they had to go after certain players. They also knew they needed a quarterback if they wanted a great chance to compete, especially in the division they are going to be in.
For Carroll, Spytek, and the rest of the coaching staff, the roster building did not end when they got to training camp. During training camp, they have made some moves that have been good for the team, and that is where you see the veteran presence not only from this staff but also from the players they are bringing in. It is good to see that and give this team the best roster possible to have a good chance to be successful in 2025.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Carroll building this team on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Pete Carroll's Roster Build
"I think what stands out to me is the way Pete Carroll is building this team and leading this team," said Carpenter. "I have been doing this for decades, and I have covered a lot of pro football and college football. A lot of great coaches. I have not seen a coach, at any level, close to Pete Carroll in my entire career, and I have covered great ones. Pete Carroll is an exceptional pro football coach. I can see why Pete Carroll's approach works in college and the pro level."
This is what the Raiders franchise needed. But Carroll still knows that he has to go out there, starting this season, and win games. He wants to win, and the Raiders are a team that is going to surprise a lot of people this season.
