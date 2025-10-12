Raider Nation Rejoices Over Rebound Win vs. Titans
For the first time since Week 1, the Las Vegas Raiders are back in the win column after a 20-10 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 6.
The Raiders had all sorts of probems during their four-game losing streak: from turnovers at quarterback to defensive lapses to special teams mistakes, it all crept up. But against the Titans, the Raiders finally got their act together under head coach Pete Carroll.
Carroll led the Raiders to a win over a Titans team that was surely riding high following their first win of the year. The Raiders could have slipped up and let the Titans carry that momentum into the Week 6 battle, but Carroll and his young roster found a way to win.
Raider Nation Sounds Off
So, what did Raider Nation think of the big win? The prevailing thought is that this is the Raiders defense we were expecting to see all season long. Carroll has long been known for his defense and his joining of forces with Patrick Graham was supposed to take the Raiders' defense to a new level.
That level was not reached for most of the first five weeks, but on Sunday the Raiders managed tp force three turnovers of No. 1 pick Cam Ward: one interception and two fumbles, with the Raiders using the turnovers to put the Titans away.
The Raiders were led on offense by their own top pick: running back Ashton Jeanty, who rushed for 75 yards and scored a touchdown. Jeanty was the driving force of the Raiders' offensive efforts as the Silver and Black have not been afraid to put the game in his hands.
With that said, there were still some issues that popped up for the Raiders. It was certainly a much-needed win, but it was far from a convincing one. Most other offenses have had great success against the Titans' defense this season, but the Raiders managed just 20 points despite forcing three takeaways.
Quarterback Geno Smith threw for just 174 yards and threw yet another interception as the Raiders' passing game looked too inefficient and inconsistent once again. The Raiders will need to clean this up, and quickly, to find more wins.
