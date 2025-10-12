Raiders Today

Raiders vs. Titans Live Thread

The Las Vegas Raiders take on a Tennessee Titans in what is a must win game for the Silver and Black.

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet outside of Allegiant Stadium before the game against the Miami Dolphins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- Las Vegas Raiders' Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans may be the most critical game of Pete Carroll's tenure with the Raiders so far.

The Raiders' Identity

The Raiders have many new pieces across the board. Those new pieces undoubtedly need time to mesh and often, that time it takes for new teams to mesh could look like a 1-4 team that could be 2-3. It can also look like a Raiders team that could be 0-5 had things gone a little differently Week 1.

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll
It takes time to turn teams around, especially teams with subpar rosters like the Raiders had at the end of last season. Along with roster changes come an attempt at changing the culture. Las Vegas was desperately in need of both.

Before practice earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained the vision he has in mind for the Raiders' new identity that he is trying to instill.

"Yeah, we want to be a really well-rounded, balanced football team. That means you can count on all three phases, and we're doing well and coming through. Whether you turn the ball over by them taking the ball off an interception or you give them a field position change with a return, those are turnovers. It's all the same thing. They aren't listed the same, but they have the same impact on the games. So, we have to get rid of all that stuff,” Carroll said. 

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll embraces superstar DE Maxx Crosby
“That can't be part of our play, and the runs and passes that we call, the defenses we call, the pressures that we call, that's part of it, but we have to make sure that the big results are in our favor, and then we have to clean our stuff up across the board. So, we've always looked to be that kind of a team, and one of the real elements of that is running the football. And so, we're working hard. I think we continue to improve and see good signs that we're getting better running the football."

The Raiders' matchup against the Titans today is a must win for the Silver and Black. A fifth consecutive loss, with the fifth one coming against one of the worst teams in the league would make it hard to take the Raiders' compete mantra as seriously.

Be sure to follow along with our live game thread throughout the contest.

