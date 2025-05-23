Raiders Have to Overcome Some Scheduling Adversity
The Las Vegas Raiders have made many improvements in the offseason so that they can become a respectable team again. They haven't had a winning record since 2021, and last season, they were only able to win four games.
Despite their continual slide these past few seasons, their schedule for next year doesn't do them any favors. While it certainly isn't the hardest in the NFL, it will be a test to see how effective Pete Carroll can be in the locker room at turning things around quickly.
Tyler Sullivan is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently released an article talking about the teams that have the biggest rest advantage and disadvantage. Unfortunately for the Raiders, they have the worst rest disadvantage in the NFL next season.
"That belongs to the Las Vegas Raiders, who have a whopping -19 disadvantage in 2025. There are a total of six games next regular season where they'll be at a rest disadvantage, including two in the first three weeks.
Later in the year, they'll also visit the Chargers at SoFi Stadium with L.A. coming off its bye, while they'll have played the previous week. As for their own bye, the Raiders don't even get the built-in advantage there, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will also be on the bye in Week 8, leading up to their Week 9 head-to-head".
This disadvantage that the Raiders will have next season will hamper how much they improve their overall record. Last year, when they were at a disadvantage, they went 2-2. Meanwhile, when they had the advantage, they went 3-1.
Especially for the Raiders, a team that was ravaged by injuries last year and limited some of their top players, seeing their schedule be as tough as it is, where they'll constantly be playing at a disadvantage, is disheartening for fans of the Silver and Black.
Looking at this more optimistically, this makes it so that if the Raiders succeed despite the disadvantages, it makes those victories even sweeter for Raider Nation. Carroll may win his very first Coach of the Year award if he leads this team to a playoff appearance, especially with how much this team will be playing on fumes.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content today.
Go visit our Facebook page to find our daily content right now, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.