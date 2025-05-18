Raiders Earn Amazing Offseason Grade
The Las Vegas Raiders may be one of the most improved NFL teams in the off-season and are set for a culture reset next year. Raider Nation has been subject to witnessing the gradual decline of the team they love so much, as the Raiders haven't had a winning record since 2021.
Luckily for fans of the Silver and Black, next year has the potential to be special for the Raiders, and that wouldn't be possible if it weren't for the changes made at up top by the front office. Hiring John Spytek and Pete Carroll, including Tom Brady in important off-season decisions, and trading for Geno Smith are just some of the moves that have propelled this team in the off-season.
Not to mention, the Raiders killed the draft in a year where they had to nail it if they wanted to gain any momentum heading into next season. Spytek prioritized team strengths in the draft, while also being in sync with Carroll on the direction they wanted the team to take.
The direction they decided to lean on was evident when they drafted Ashton Jeanty sixth overall, they're gonna give Carroll the most touted running back prospect since Saquon Barkley, who's coming off a season where he helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl.
While the Raiders are from competing for a Super Bowl, the expectation in Las Vegas is that one day Jeanty will be hoisting the Lombardi trophy above his head wearing the Raiders uniform proudly. Trevor Sikkema is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and in an article published recently grading each NFL team on their off-season, the Raiders earned an amazing grade of an A-.
"I am a big supporter of Pete Carroll and John Spytek leading the charge for the Raiders. I also loved the move to get aggressive and into a winning window with Geno Smith at quarterback. The team lost Robert Spillane and Tre'von Moehrig on defense in free agency — their two highest-graded run defenders, at 87.3 and 87.5 — but they brought in some free agency fliers, and their draft was excellent".
The Raiders have done plenty to earn a good grade, and it's nice to see them acknowledged by other analysts. I, for one, believe the Raiders have set themselves up for success like no other and have accelerated their rebuild by making these moves, and people will be surprised at how good they'll be next season.
Be sure you follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss any offseason story from us again.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else when you go to our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.