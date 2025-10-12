How the Raiders Became the Most Disappointing Team in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the six teams in the NFL to have only won one game so far in the 2025 season. Unlike a team like the Baltimore Ravens, the Raiders have no excuses as to why they've only been able to win one game despite their talent on offense and defense.
It's not even like the Raiders needed to be over .500 for Raider Nation to be impressed. They just wanted to see some sort of progression from a team that's been stuck in the mud of mediocrity for the past couple of seasons.
Disappointing Every Season
The 2025 Raiders have been worse than the 2023 Raiders with Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams. Not a single aspect of this team has delivered on any of their potential they showed leading up to the season.
The only thing that has gone remotely their way is that if Ashton Jeanty continues to heat up, he'll become the player the Raiders envisioned him to be when they took him so high in the first round. As well, Maxx Crosby has been playing at an All-Pro level, and it's encouraging to see him still laying it all out on the field despite his massive contract extension before the season.
PFF Week 6 Power Rankings
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he updated his weekly power rankings of each team in the NFL. For the Raiders, despite their embarrassing loss at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts, they only dropped one spot to become the 24th best team in the NFL according to Valentine.
"No one has disappointed more than the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025. With Pete Carroll, Geno Smith and a host of new faces, expectations were positive ahead of the season. But five weeks in, the Raiders are 1-4, and Smith is playing like a man lost in the weeds", said Valentine.
Geno Smith's expectations heading into the season weren't insanely high, but it was expected he'd play better than the likes of Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell. Instead, he's started off to a historic slump in the Silver and Black and is holding this offense back as opposed to elevating it
His decision-making is questionable, and his accuracy has fallen off a cliff. In their lone win on the season, Smith showed mastery over the Raiders offense in a way he hasn't been able to replicate. His on-field chemistry with his receivers is wavering, and the Raiders need to make a change sooner rather than later.
"Smith threw another two interceptions against the Colts in the 40-6 loss, and he leads all quarterbacks with 10 turnover-worthy plays in 2025. Stick a fork in the Raiders, because they might be done".
No other quarterback in the NFL has been given as much leeway as the Raiders have given Smith, and he has never risen to the occasion. His week one win feels so long ago at this point. It's not just Smith who's disappointed to start the season for the Raiders.
Rookie Problems
Outside of Jeanty and Darien Porter, the Raiders' rookies have been disappointing to start the season. It's mind-boggling why the Raiders don't give their rookies more chances to play, because it's not like they're playing to win.
Then again, in the time they have played, the Raiders' rookies haven't done anything to distinguish themselves. How is it possible that in a wide receiver room starving for pass catchers to step up, neither of their two rookie wide receivers has done anything of note?
It's not like the Raiders haven't been trying to get Dont'e Thornton Jr. the ball; he has 16 targets so far in his young career, but has only five receptions for 94 yards. Thornton Jr. was a fourth-round pick, but two rounds before taking him, the Raiders used their second-round pick on Jack Bech.
Bech is another wide receiver, and with them taking him so high, they had to have had a plan to get him the ball, right? Through five games, he has five catches for 60 yards, while having only seven targets. That's one of the biggest reasons why the Raiders are the most disappointing team in the NFL; none of their free-agent acquisitions have manifested into much, and it feels like another lost season for Las Vegas.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content.
Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on why the Raiders are so disappointing WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.