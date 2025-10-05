Raider Nation Meltdown: Social Media Explodes After Colts Defeat
The Las Vegas Raiders will be on the road in week five to take on the nearly-undefeated Indianapolis Colts. This is a game where the Raiders come in as heavy underdogs, but there are things they can do to pull off the upset win.
Geno Smith's job may be on the line, so he has a lot of incentive to play great against a Colts defense that allows a lot of air yardage. Ashton Jeanty is coming off a breakout performance, so there are a lot of expectations on the first-round pick to follow up on his stellar performance.
Raider Nation Reacts
First Half
The story of the first half so far has been how vulnerable the Raiders' defense has been against the Colts' offense. Jeanty has had a good mix of catches and carries, but he hasn't caught fire just yet. It's encouraging to see him get plenty of opportunities after his last game.
Things continue to compound for the Raiders, as a blocked punt set up the Colts immediately in the red zone after just scoring a touchdown. The passing game hasn't been in sync so far, and their offense needs to get things together if they want to stay in this game.
In the blocked punt, their punter, AJ Cole, was carted off to the locker room with an injury that could be devastating for the Raiders moving forward. The special teams unit needs to be better to avoid these mistakes.
The Raiders cannot keep shooting themselves in the foot, especially when it's avoidable mistakes like a blocked punt. They made it easy for the Colts' offense to score a touchdown, and with the way this game has been played so far, this game is quickly slipping away from the Raiders. On that extra point attempt after the field goal, the Colts' kicker was injured as well.
It finally looked like the Raiders' passing game was getting into rhythm, with Tre Tucker catching a 33-yard pass from Smith. They were in the red zone, but ultimately, Smith isn't the league's leader in interceptions for no reason. An interception in the red zone is back-breaking for their offense.
Heading into halftime, the Colts are just laying it on the Raiders' defense them scoring another touchdown. They attempted a 2-point conversion but failed; they still head into halftime being down 17 points. They had a chance to get a field goal to get some momentum, but their special teams keep failing them.
Second Half
The Raiders have had a difficult time stopping Jonathan Taylor on the ground, and it's led to him scoring two rushing touchdowns on the day. Their offense and defense are struggling. Smith's second interception of the day leads to another rushing touchdown.
Jeanty's over 100 yards for the second game in a row, and yet, the Raiders' offense still looks anemic. That's not better personified than two back-to-back rushes for 0 yards and a turnover on downs. When do the Raiders decide the Smith experiment is over?
The only thing to note from the remainder of this game was that Anthony Richardson got some playing time, but it was nondescript after Daniel Jones left the game. The Raiders lose their fourth game in a row, the second blowout of the season.
