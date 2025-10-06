Three Bold Takeaways From the Raiders’ Disheartening Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders embarrassingly lost to the Indianapolis Colts, losing the game 40 - 6. There was a point in this game where the Colts subbed in Anthony Richardson; that's how out of hand this game got for the Raiders.
Already, this is the second time this season the Raiders have gotten blown out on the road, and it isn't like it's any better at home. Something needs to be changed about this team, and fast, and I believe we all know it starts with a change at quarterback.
Three Biggest Takeaways
Quarterback Problem
Geno Smith's career resurgence was due to how accurate he can be when needing to layer the ball over defenders or getting the ball in tight windows where only his players can catch it. It was also due to how dialed in he was on offense, and how he didn't shy away from pushing the ball downfield aggressively.
Smith is still showing that aggressiveness and willingness to throw the ball downfield on every drive, but it's that same moxy that revived his career that is now actively hurting the Raiders. He puts so much blind trust in his arm that he often makes ill-advised throws and puts the ball in harm's way.
As seen in the clip above, Dont'e Thornton Jr. was clearly being double-teamed for the entirety of his route. And yet, Smith still threw that ball with full confidence that he'd be able to fit it into such a tight spot between two defenders
He threw two interceptions against the Colts, and while the second one was batted up into the air and recovered by the defense, it still goes against him and continues to show that he cannot be the Raiders' starting quarterback moving forward.
What's understood doesn't need to be said, and it was widely understood that Smith was playing for his starting job in week five, and he couldn't deliver. Pete Carroll explains why he didn't put in backup quarterback Kenny Pickett in the clip above, but I believe the change in quarterback is inevitable.
Smith leads the NFL in interceptions with nine, and things can't get worse from here. They just got boat-raced by the Colts, at least with a change to Pickett. If they got blown out again, they know it's a complete roster problem as opposed to just quarterback.
Injuries Are Beginning To Pile Up
There's no excuse for how badly this team has played, but the Raiders won their season-opener, which means they have what it takes to win in the NFL. The New England Patriots just stunned the Buffalo Bills at home, and one of their losses is against the Raiders.
I know it's different any given week, but what I'm trying to get at is that the injuries are starting to pile up for the Raiders, and it's starting to affect them. Brock Bowers was out for this game, and it showed with the receiving corps of the Raiders having an underwhelming game.
They also have an injury to another good tight end in Michael Mayer, which essentially removes that position from their offensive game plan. Their best offensive lineman, Kolton Miller, is on the IR list, not to mention Caleb Rogers as well.
On the defensive side of the ball, they've been without Lonnie Johnson Jr. for the entirety of the year. Eric Stokes, Germaine Pratt, Leki Fotu, and Brennan Jackson were all inactive for the Colts game. I'm not saying that their playing would've dramatically changed the outcome of the game, but an already underwhelming defense isn't even playing at full strength.
Silver Lining
If there's any silver lining for Rader Nation, it's this: their highly drafted first-round running back just had consecutive 100-yard games, and the Raiders weren't afraid to get him involved in their game plan.
Ashton Jeanty will likely be their main source of offense moving forward, and that's why they drafted him: to have a three-down back who can handle the increased workload and thrive in their offense. Fans of the Silver and Black can take a sigh of relief that at least they don't have to deal with their first-round pick underperforming on top of all of the things to be upset about this season.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content.
Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on these takeaways from the Raiders' loss WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.