Improved Raiders Must Still Prove It on the Field
The Las Vegas Raiders have had an offseason of change. They have made changes from the top down, leading to understandable excitement. Still, it is only the offseason. Las Vegas must prepare to face a grueling 17 game test to see if they truly are a different team.
Following Organized Team Activities, Carroll explained how the new-look Raiders have adapted to a new coaching staff, and a new way of doing things. Carroll likes what he has seen so far from his new team.
"Every time we go out in the field, they're expected to give everything they got. They tap in before they go out. They make a commitment that they're going to be all in and then the coaches have to make sure we drive the energy," Carroll said.
"I've been thrilled with the mentality on a regular basis; the coaches really have to set the tone. But we see that we do that until we can step aside for the leaders to take over, and we have strong leadership on this team, on both sides of the football."
The Raiders have completely redone their roster on the offensive side of the ball. While the Raiders returned nearly all of their starting offensive linemen from last season, they have made changes to every other position group on the unit.
Carroll noted that everything down to how much energy the team practices and plays with will be different and explained how the time between minicamp and training camp is critical. The team must return in great physical shape.
"Its really important in the whole idea of the energy thing, or however you want to look at it, is, I'm trying to get everything they got, every step they take. And that's a mentality that's really hard to maintain, and it's hard to get there, acquire it, but it's harder to maintain even. So, there has to be an uncommon consistency in what we're asking of them to get that done. And that's how we're operating," Carroll said.
"These next six weeks are huge. These guys have to come back in great shape. But I challenged every one of them to be in the best shape of their life. If they want to make the most of this opportunity, they need to go about it with that thought, and so they've all got plans and how they're going to get that done. We'll see what happens when we return."
The Raiders have undoubtedly made significant changes they believe will lead to better results. However, those on the outside looking in have every right to want to see more before fully buying in. It will be up to the Raiders to prove they really are a different team and organization.
