A Quiet, but Critical Update for the Raiders' and Maxx Crosby

One of the most significant questions facing the Las Vegas Raiders is the future of veteran defensive end, Maxx Crosby. If the Raiders' front office had its way, this likely would not be a question.

The Raiders and Crosby have reportedly been at odds since the end of the regular season. Crosby and the Raiders are at a crossroads.

Las Vegas faces a rebuild that will likely take years to complete. Whether or not Crosby will be around for that rebuild remains unclear.

League insider Jeremy Fowler recently gave additional information on where things stand between Crosby and the Raiders.

"It's somewhat quiet on the Maxx Crosby front. This is a layered discussion because a team source said a few weeks ago that Crosby's chances of returning were relatively small. But he doesn't plan to request a trade. He's tight with Raiders owner Mark Davis, and he probably wouldn't garner a Micah Parsons-like trade package," Fowler said.

Raiders' Front Office Has Been Consistent

Crosby has been a part of hypothetical trades for most of the past few offseasons, but none of those times were as serious as this offseason's speculation. Still, it must be noted that this offseason and even in previous offseasons, the Raiders' front office has been clear on how they feel about Crosby.

Publicly and privately, both Raiders' owner Mark Davis and general manager John Spytek have verbally confirmed they want Crosby to remain with the Raiders. The angst with which Davis confirmed his feelings one of those times, makes his words believable.

This offseason's trade rumors were sparked when the Raiders' front office decided Crosby would not play in the final two games of the regular season. Crosby was reportedly upset with the decision, and left the Raiders' facility. The star defensive end felt he was healthy enough to play.

Las Vegas' front office wanted to protect Crosby in the final two games of a lost season. The Raiders were 2-13 when they decided to rest Crosby. However, Crosby is well-known for his competitive nature and wanted to play those games. Still, the Raiders' front office made the decision.

"Maxx [Crosby] is an elite player, and I've been very upfront from the start when I got here that we're in the business of having really good players on the team, and we need a lot more of them. And it's hard to build a great team without elite players,” Spytek said at the NFL Combine.

"Maxx [Crosby] and I have a great relationship. He's in the building every day getting healthy right now. We talk on the phone. We text. So, I have a great relationship with Maxx. [Crosby] and I have had great conversations. I'm comfortable there.

