One Bold Prediction for the Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have addressed their most significant needs heading into the 2025 season. By trading a third-round pick for quarterback Geno Smith and drafting running back Ashton Jeanty early in the NFL Draft, the Raiders' offense has become a formidable unit in a matter of weeks.
The additions of Smith and Jeanty, in combination with the several other changes the Raiders have made, are enough reason for the excitement growing around the Raiders' organization and fan base.
While the Raiders things will not be perfect this upcoming season, the Raiders should be a complete and more competitive team. The excitement continues to grow, but so do the expectations.
Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com recently released his 10 bold predictions for the upcoming season. He has high expectations for the Raiders' rookie running back, which is warranted for any player drafted within the top 10 picks of the draft, especially skill position players.
Expectations will be higher for Jeanty, as he plays for one of the most storied franchises in sports and plays a position that they have needed help at for the past two seasons. Much of the Raiders' success on offense this season will hinge on the shoulders and feet of Jeanty.
"Jeanty should be a heavy favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year, given the situation he's walking into in Las Vegas. Head Coach Pete Carroll is going to do what he always does -- which is run the football like crazy -- and Jeanty is a three-down back built exactly for this type of approach. So instead of simply predicting that Jeanty will win some hardware in his rookie season, it's worth going a step further and having him make history," Chadiha said.
"Nine NFL players have rushed for 2,000 yards in a season, with Saquon Barkley joining the club in 2024. None of those men accomplished the feat in Year 1. Yes, it's a heavy expectation to place on a rookie. It's also apparent that the Raiders won't have that many weapons to rely upon in that offense, and we're living in an era when running the football is trendy again. The Raiders will have to win games with a ground-and-pound approach. That puts Jeanty in position to do unprecedented things."
