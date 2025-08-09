WATCH: Raiders WR Phillip Dorsett Weighs In On Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders added wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to their roster to help bolster their group of wide receivers. After multiple seasons of lacking playmakers at their skill positions, the Raiders hope to make that a thing of the past.
Dorsett rounds out the Raiders' group of wide receivers nicely.
Dorsett spoke this weekend from camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Earlier in camp, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
On his first impressions after day one of training camp...
Smith: "I thought we did some really good things out there. I thought we were great at the line of scrimmage, used a lot of cadence, and overall a lot to improve on. It's just the first day, we call it the acclimation day. So really just getting back into it, and I thought the guys did a great job. Practice felt smooth out there, and that's what you want."
On how Chip Kelly's offense plays to his experience...
Smith: "Yeah, I think Chip [Kelly] has done a great job, number one, with implementing his style of play. We want to be tough, we want to be physical, we want to attack the line of scrimmage. He's doing a great job scheme wise, putting us in position to make plays. We got a lot of great weapons on offense, so he's putting the guys in positions to make plays. And you can see it out there from day one, just the guys who are touching the ball and getting up, getting in open space. And I think Chip's been doing a great job of just helping us get better, and it's only going to improve as we go."
On his leadership style and approach coming to a new team...
Smith: "Yes, sir. Every day is about proving yourself. In this league, every day you got to prove yourself, not only to your guys but to the rest of the league and to yourself. And so for me, when you're coming to a new team, you got to set the standard, set the example, and it's through hard work. I wanted to make sure that my guys know that I was going to be here 100% of the time, going to put all the work in, going to maximize our resources, and just really put our best foot forward. And so for me, I think leadership is a natural thing. Like I always say, I'm not a big talker. I just want guys to kind of follow me through example, and I just try to push myself, push the guys, and let the rest handle itself."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take