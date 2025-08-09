Pete Carroll's Surreal Moment in Raiders' Road Trip to Seattle
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most well-respected coaches in National Football League history leading their football team this season. After instability at the head coaching position, the Raiders landed a coach they can depend on to make them a more competitive team on the field.
Las Vegas' first game under Carroll was a road preseason matchup against his former team. The game allowed former Seahawks Geno Smith, Jamal Adams, and Carroll the chance to return to a field they all have many memories on.
Following the Raiders tie against the Seahawks, Carroll noted that while it was fun being back in Seattle, there was not much more to it than that for him. Carroll is focused on the season ahead, his first in Las Vegas.
“I’m sorry to tell you it wasn’t like something that was obvious. It’s a football game. I’ve been fighting wars for other people my whole life, coaching. I mean, I was with my team and we were battling. It was cool to be here. I loved it here," Carroll said.
Carroll Enjoys Return
"I’ve always loved the whole experience that we had here all those years together and all of that. I don’t forget that. I don’t disrespect that one bit. But it didn’t translate to something crazy to me. It was just an opportunity to play in a great setting. Thanks to the league for putting us in this game. When they figured it out, it was a good idea. A good one to look forward to. I thought we handled it all right."”
Carroll noted that after over a decade as the Seahawks' coach and one season away from the National Football League, there were a few odd moments for him. After establishing himself as one of the best coaches of all time while in Seattle, Carroll has a new mission in Las Vegas.
“There [were] a couple times when guys made plays. I’m looking at the screen in the end zone. I thought that was our guys making the play. That did happen a couple times,” Carroll jokingly said.
