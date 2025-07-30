Defensive Player Likes The Energy That Raiders HC Carroll Brings
The Las Vegas Raiders want to get off to a fast start this season. That is what has hurt them in the last few seasons. Getting off to a fast start lets the team have confidence that they will have a successful season. And it also does not have the team playing catch-up later in the season. Having to make a run to win a lot of games on the back end of the season can be tough on any team.
This season, the Raiders will be led by veteran head coach Pete Carroll. He is a proven coach who has a lot of eyes on him because he is trying to turn the ship for the Raiders. If there is any head coach who can turn things around for a struggling franchise, it is Carroll. He has a proven track record of doing it, and it is something he lets the team know. He wants to win a lot of games this season.
But one thing that all the players and people around the league are talking about with Carroll is the energy that he is bringing all the time on and off the field. The players are feeding off his energy, and they like it. If the head coach is bringing energy all over and consistently, the players have to be doing it as well. That is what Carroll wants, and it is showing in training camp so far.
One player that is going to be big for the Raiders defense is safety Isaiah Pola-Mao and he is enjoying Carroll being the head coach for the team.
- "Pete Carroll is legendary," said Pola-Mao. "Him being in the league so long, and he has seen and been places where they do it right. He is such a great teacher that he is able to show past players doing what it is supposed to look like.
- "I think it comes down to the belief the coaches instill in us players. So, when you are a player and you have a coach who believes in you, you can play free, you can play fast. I think he does a great job of that."
It is going to be fun to watch Pola-Mao play for Carroll this season.
