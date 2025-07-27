One Player the Raiders Must Quickly Develop
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason moves made it clear they had a well-thought-out plan in place for how to fix their roster. After a solid draft, the Raiders now look to put things together on the field.
Las Vegas has a long way to go but has undoubtedly made progress over the past few months.
Following training camp, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly explained how well Bech and the other rookies the Raiders added to their offense this summer are coming along.
"For all those guys, it's just really, truly understanding the offense. For a veteran, they're thinking about their release plan. For a rookie, they're thinking about, 'Do I line up plus two from the hash, minus one from the hash. My route is a slant, and they haven't even recognized the defense yet," Kelly said.
"My route is a slant,' and they haven't even recognized the defense yet. But when you're an older player, that stuff's kind of second nature for them. Now, it's 'What's my plan? Is it press? Is it off, man? How do I want to release?' Some of those things. So it's just him getting more comfortable in our scheme. And like a lot of college players nowadays, he played in two different systems.
Kelly noted that Bech's collegiate career adequately prepared him for the league, as Bech played under multiple systems. However, with the players not fully into the swing of things, Kelly would prefer to reserve judgment on Bech and the offense as a whole.
"He was in LSU's system and did a nice job in that system, and he also played for Sonny [Dykes] and TCU, and so that was a different system. So he's sharp, and he's picking things up, but both him, Dont'e [Thornton Jr.], Ashton [Jeanty], they're still rookies," Kelly said.
"Even though they got here right after the draft, they haven't had pads on. We still haven't gotten to that point. So we're still running around, and hopefully everyone looks good in this, and they do. So that's a positive," Kelly said.
Bech brings a unique skill set to the Raiders' wide receiver position. The Raiders using a second-round draft pick proves how much they value the rookie's potential. However, it will be up to the Raiders' coaching staff to help ensure he maximizes that potential.
