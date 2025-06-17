Podcast: Updates on Raiders Kolton Miller, Jack Bech & More
The Las Vegas Raiders have the mandatory minicamp in their rearview mirror and are moving ahead towards training camp and the dog days of summer.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast answers your questions about the contracts on LT Kolton Miller, WR Jack Bech, and much more.
The Raiders are fortunate to have future Hall of Fame coach Pete Carroll at the helm of the Raider Nation, and the Silver and Black are thankful for the stability he brings to this perpetually unstable franchise.
Coach Carroll spoke after practice on many Raiders-centric topics and delivered some fascinating opinions as usual.
You can read a partial transcript of all he said below.
Head Coach Pete Carroll
Q: What did you learn about your team these last couple of months?
Coach Carroll: "Well, we learned a lot. The whole purpose here is to figure them out, figure guys out; it's a relationship that we that we're building on, that we need to know who we're teaching and how they operate, how they function and all that. So, the whole time has been about information gathering. You would think it's all on the football field, but it's way more than that, and we've gone to great depths trying to get to understand our guys, what's important to them, what are their goals and their principles, and how they approach stuff so that we can better teach them and reach them. So, I wouldn't even know where to start. There's a million things."
Q: You seem to mix things up, and a lot of first team versus second team and vice versa. What's the method behind that?
Coach Carroll: "Today we really played game-like. We started, there were 10 minutes left in the third quarter, and so we played all the way through to the end of the game, and somehow the commissioner got to come down to a tie, which was great. And then, because we wanted to go into OT, and we went into OT and had a couple exchanges in overtime as well. So, we just try to log as many situations as we could throughout all of our time together. The last time we tried to go to we had a lightning thing that we had to get off the field on. So, I kind of overdid it, made like almost everybody got a couple shots in OT, legitimately, as the clock worked and so worked out great."
Q: Energy has been something that's been associated with this team for the last few weeks. I wonder, have you been getting that energy out of this group of players that you hoped for? And also, the second part of this question, what kind of attitude are you hoping to instill into this team with energy that you bring?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, well, these guys have really been accepting to a little bit of the craziness that we're all about. How we do it, and we expect them to be on every time, every day. Every time we go out in the f ield, they're expected to give everything they got. They tap in before they go out. They make a commitment that they're going to be all in and then the coaches have to make sure we drive the energy. And so, if I'm expecting that, then I got to do that, too. And so that's kind of how we operate, and with the thought of, 'We want to maximize the opportunity that we have that's right in front of us every single day, every step we take'. And so, that may sound like talk to you, but this is how we live. So, they have embraced it. And I've been thrilled with the mentality on a regular basis; the coaches really have to set the tone. But we see that we do that until we can step aside for the leaders to take over, and we have strong leadership on this team, on both sides of the football. And so, it's really important in the whole idea of the energy thing, or however you want to look at it, is, I'm trying to get everything they got, every step they take. And that's a mentality that's really hard to maintain, and it's hard to get there, acquire it, but it's harder to maintain even. So, there has to be an uncommon consistency in what we're asking of them to get that done. And that's how we're operating. And so, as far as we could have gone, we took it, you saw us. We went all the way into overtime and a couple different, shots over there because everything we can get out of every moment that we had. And these next six weeks are huge. These guys have to come back in great shape. But I challenged every one of them to be in the best shape of their life. If they want to make the most of this opportunity, they need to go about it with that thought, and so they've all got plans and how they're going to get that done. We'll see what happens when we return."
