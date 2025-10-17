Raiders Today

Why the Raiders Should Consider This Bold Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders could be busy ahead of next month's trade deadline.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders are in an interesting position after their 2-4 start. Head coach Pete Carroll and his staff clearly want to win now, but there is the question of whether the roster has the pieces to do so.

If the Raiders, Carroll and general manager John Spytek determine the roster can not compete as early as the following 11 games, they could be motivated to be sellers at the trade deadline. If that happens, few names make more sense than Jakobi Meyers.

As a result, ESPN's Bill Barnwell has suggested a trade proposal for the Raiders and Meyer that the Raiders should seriously consider if the framework became a reality.

Raiders Trade

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers
Barnwell suggested the Raiders trade Meyers to the New York Giants, along with a 2026 fourth-round pick and cash considerations. In return, the Raiders would get former first-round cornerback Deonte Banks and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

"The Raiders would have to eat some of that money to get this deal done, but let's say they pay $3 million as part of this trade and open up a spot in their lineup for second-round pick Jack Bech. In return, they would land the fourth cornerback off the board in the 2023 draft in Banks," Barnwell said. "Still only 24, Banks has the size (6-foot-2) and frame that Pete Carroll typically loves in his CBs, a position where the Raiders are hardly settled. Eric Stokes is on a one-year deal, while Kyu Blu Kelly has allowed a 122.5 rating in coverage, per Pro Football Reference.

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll
While giving up the higher pick would be a tough pill to swallow, the Raiders could make room for their young receivers and also give Carroll a high-upside cornerback to work with.

"Meyers has been quiet for the Raiders this season. After a 98-yard day for Las Vegas in the opening-week win over the Patriots, Meyers has averaged just 46 yards per game since," Barnwell said. "The 28-year-old is in the final year of his three-year, $33 million deal, and while Meyers requested a trade in camp, the Raiders declined to deal their top wideout. This will likely be his last season in silver and black, and Vegas probably wouldn't mind moving the $7 million remaining on Meyers' deal in 2025 elsewhere."

