2 Raiders Offer Fantasy Boom from Recent NFL Trade Buzz
After a 2-4 start to the 2025 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders are desperately searching for answers in their first year under Pete Carroll. One of the questions they seek to address is whether they should be buyers or sellers ahead of the league's trade deadline. The team has until November 4 to decide, but General Manager John Spytek and the rest of the Raiders' brass might be looking to make any moves much sooner than that.
Following their upcoming clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas has a bye in Week 8. Swinging a deal right after this next game would give the team nearly two full weeks to integrate any new pieces they might acquire. One player who's received some significant buzz in trade rumors is wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reported: "Teams I've spoken to believe the Raiders are open to trading wide receiver Jakobi Meyers but are not actively trying to move him. The sense is the Raiders would prefer to play out the season before making major determinations about the roster. But Meyers requested a trade in the preseason, so a potential deal feels at least on the table."
Fantasy owners could cash in on Jakobi Meyers trade
Trading Jakobi Meyers would make sense for the Las Vegas Raiders, especially if they fall to the Kansas City Chiefs as expected and drop to 2-5 on the year. That would essentially stomp out any remaining playoff aspirations for this team, clearing the way for them to deal the veteran wide receiver. He's approaching 30 years old and will be a free agent after the season.
Moving him ahead of the trade deadline would allow Las Vegas to get some kind of value in return instead of potentially losing him for nothing in the offseason. Multiple teams across the league could use a talent like Meyers downfield. Obviously, his fantasy stock could soar significantly if he landed on a high-octane offense with a more competitive team, like the New England Patriots or Buffalo Bills.
He's not the only player who might benefit from him getting moved, though. If Meyers were to get traded, it would clear the runway for the Raiders' other receivers, such as Tre Tucker and Dont'e Thornton Jr., to get more consistent opportunities. Anyone who's in desperate need of an upgrade at wide receiver might want to buy low on either Meyers or Tucker before a potential real-life trade drives up their values.
