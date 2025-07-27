This Raiders Veteran is Due for a Big Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have a quiet but productive veteran wide receiver in Jakobi Meyers. As he enters the final year of his contract, Meyers appears ready for another successful season.
Following training camp, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly praised Meyers' track record and his performance in training camp so far.
"Well, he had a big season last year. I think the only receiver in the NFL not to drop the ball. Such a sure-handed receiver. He can play both inside and outside. Showed up a lot today. I thought he made some really, really good plays today," Kelly said.
"I know Geno [Smith] has a really good comfort level with him, but I think his versatility, similar what we just talked about with the offensive line, his ability to play inside and outside really helps us. If we got two tight ends in the game, can he be an outside receiver? If we don't have two tight ends in the game, can he play and line up in a tight end position in the slot? And he can do it all. He's a good weapon to have."
It is early, but Meyers has had a solid training camp, and it is already evident that he will fit into Chip Kelly's offense. The Raiders have enough weapons on offense, including a competent offensive caller and quarterback, that should lead to another productive season for Meyers.
This season provides Meyers with arguably the best supporting cast he has had in his professional career. The impact of the Raiders' additions to the offensive side of the ball is already clear just a few days into training camp.
Meyers is one of the most underrated wide receivers in the National Football League. For a player who rarely drops passes and recorded over 1,000 last season, Meyers does not get the recognition he deserves. Following training camp, Meyers explained his outlook on how he is perceived.
"Honestly, I mean, the respect is going to come, if it comes. I feel like for me personally, the leadership thing is really big. Like I said, because now that I am the oldest guy in the room right now – well, second oldest now that Philly [Phillip Dorsett] is here. But I want to be somebody that helps the guys get better," Meyers said.
"I want our group to be the best group. It isn't even about me with this. If we could all collectively eat, that means we could all collectively get one-on-ones, win on third down, win in critical situations, and everybody gets paid when everybody wins. So, I'm looking forward to that."
