How the Las Vegas Raiders Are Already Wheeling and Dealing

The Las Vegas Raiders are already wheeling and dealing this offseason, and they are just getting started. In what should be a major offseason for Las Vegas, its front office has hit the ground running after naming Klint Kubiak its head coach. Roster moves are coming, but the possibilities are endless.

Smith's Status

The Raiders made it clear at the NFL Combine that they are open for business. With the number of draft picks and open cap space they have, they are free to be open for business in many ways, figuratively and literally. At this point only so much can be done, but the Raiders' mindset is apparent.

Las Vegas made multiple trades in the NFL Draft last season, could do so again. Raiders general manager John Spytek confirmed the Raiders will listen to offers of all kind, even on Maxx Crosby. Now, it has been reported that the Raiders are open to another once-unforeseen possibility.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks towards the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Las Vegas paid quarterback Geno Smith handsomely but got zero return on their investment. Things went so badly that many assumed the Raiders would release Smith, as it seemed unlikely other teams would trade assets for him. Spytek explained where things stand with the team.

"Obviously, the contract predicates that a little bit. And so, Klint [Kubiak] and his staff are just getting everything together, and we're going to spend some time here, and then when we get back to Vegas, kind of formulating the plan with everybody going forward,” Spytek said at the NFL Combine.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

League insider Dan Graziano noted that although on the surface it may have seemed no teams would be open to trading for Smith, that is not the case. This could change things for the Raiders. They could get more bang for their buck by not trading him.

"The Raiders are expected to select Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza with the first pick of the draft, but they're telling people they'd rather not play a rookie QB in Week 1," Graziano said.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the first quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders could hold onto Smith, get more value for their money, and wait until later in the regular season to trade Smith to a quarterback-needy team. From that point, they could let Mendoza take it from there. As in most of their roster situations this offseason, the Raiders' front office holds the keys.

The thought of Las Vegas keeping Smith on the roster even after drafting Mendoza is a possibility few would have thought possible. However, as always, the Raiders will do things their way. The offseason is just getting started for the Silver and Black. Buckle up.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

