The Raiders Are Taking Things One Step at a Time
Training camp is officially under way and the Las Vegas Raiders have changed everything from their roster to the way they conduct practice. A new coaching regime, and a solid offseason full of new additions have made the Raiders' training camp and upcoming season worth watching.
The Raiders still need to make more progress between now and the regular season, but they are a better team on paper at this point in the offseason than they were last season at this time.
Following training camp, Geno Smith noted that he has not sensed a significant difference in Carroll from their time together in Seattle. With Smith and Carroll back together, the transition for both should be much easier than it would have been had they not reunited.
Still, Smith believes Carroll naturally tries to grow and evolve as a coach in the league. Although Smith has not seen much of a difference in Carroll, he does believe Carroll has grown since they were last together. He and Carroll look to continue growing together, but this time in Las Vegas.
"Yeah, Pete [Carroll] doesn't seem different at all. I'm pretty sure he's learned a lot. That's just the way that he is. He's always trying to improve. And I think for me, just as a player, just seeing him, it's just great to see the energy that he continues to bring every single day. Our first team meeting was just jacked up, and guys were losing their minds in there. But Pete, he loves it, and I think he's only going to continue to get better as a coach because that's his mindset. That's the way he works," Smith said.
"Yes, sir. As a great man once said, 'Just win, baby.' So that's what we're here to do. We're here to win. And again, it's about what we do every single day, winning habits, creating a winning mentality. That's something we're doing already, so we just got to take it one day at a time, one step at a time."
The Raiders' season will largely be determined by Carroll's and Smith's ability to acclimate to each other again and their new surroundings. The changes the Raiders made this offseason were commendable, but it will take time for the Raiders to put it all together.
